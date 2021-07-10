Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $381,000.

Shares of OCAXU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,388. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

