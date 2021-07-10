Contrasting SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SiTime alerts:

62.0% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SiTime and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 19.08 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -202.88 nLIGHT $222.79 million 6.43 -$20.93 million ($0.48) -69.77

SiTime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than nLIGHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22% nLIGHT -8.14% -7.07% -5.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SiTime and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 2 5 0 2.71

SiTime presently has a consensus price target of $120.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.32%. nLIGHT has a consensus price target of $42.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given nLIGHT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than SiTime.

Risk and Volatility

SiTime has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nLIGHT beats SiTime on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components. The company also provides fiber amplifiers and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.