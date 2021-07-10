Contrasting Target (NYSE:TGT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Target’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.43 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Target $93.56 billion 1.31 $4.37 billion $9.42 26.39

Target has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Target, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00 Target 0 4 14 1 2.84

Tuesday Morning presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Target has a consensus target price of $237.59, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Target shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Target shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Target’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60% Target 6.30% 45.70% 12.61%

Summary

Target beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials. It also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings. The company sells its products through its stores; and digital channels, including Target.com. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated approximately 1,897 stores. Target Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

