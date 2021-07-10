CoreCommodity Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 132.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Archrock worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -433.78 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $195.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $271,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

