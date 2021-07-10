CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 31,889 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,889 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

