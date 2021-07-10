Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Position Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,217,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $266.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

