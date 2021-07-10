Credit Suisse AG Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

