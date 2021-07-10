Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 311.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,981 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of SITE Centers worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -757.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

