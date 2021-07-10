Credit Suisse AG Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 381,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRHC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $4,597,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

Shares of CRHC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.