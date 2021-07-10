Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,172 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB opened at $15.36 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

