Credit Suisse AG Sells 54,862 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 43.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $6,065,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

