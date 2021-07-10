Credit Suisse AG Takes $4.22 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.68.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

