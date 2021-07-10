Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 1,915 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The company has a market capitalization of £111.88 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

