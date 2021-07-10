Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

