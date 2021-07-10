Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.54. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.