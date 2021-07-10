Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €63.66 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €60.77 ($71.50).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €58.27 ($68.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.00. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

