Critical Comparison: FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) versus Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FibroGen and Vectura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -95.98% -42.54% -22.60% Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FibroGen and Vectura Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 1 4 2 0 2.14 Vectura Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

FibroGen currently has a consensus target price of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 79.83%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FibroGen and Vectura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $176.32 million 13.83 -$189.29 million ($2.11) -12.55 Vectura Group $244.76 million 5.38 $157.16 million $0.26 8.38

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FibroGen has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectura Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vectura Group beats FibroGen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. It is also developing Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and diabetic kidney disease, as well as Phase II trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. FibroGen, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD. It is also developing VR315 (US) for the treatment of asthma and COPD.In addition, the company offers dry powder inhalers, pressurized metered dose inhalers, and nebulized devices. Vectura Group plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

