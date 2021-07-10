Critical Survey: SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) vs. GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SRAX and GTN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 GTN 0 0 1 0 3.00

SRAX currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 80.28%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than GTN.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and GTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24% GTN N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRAX and GTN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 7.17 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -5.39 GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Summary

SRAX beats GTN on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio and/or television stations. The company through its advertising spots offers information reports, such as traffic and news. Its advertising platform enables advertisers to reach audiences in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

