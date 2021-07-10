Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CROMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $$14.11 during trading hours on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

