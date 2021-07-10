Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CUTR opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $873.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

