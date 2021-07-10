CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $162.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.67.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CYBR traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 291,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,248. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 964,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after purchasing an additional 136,439 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 679,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

