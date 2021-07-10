CyberFi Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $93,383.00 (CFi)

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00017738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberFi Token has traded down 17% against the dollar. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $93,383.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.00877638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005273 BTC.

CyberFi Token Profile

CFI is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,678,302 coins. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling CyberFi Token

