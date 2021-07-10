CYCLUB Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. CYCLUB has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $127,225.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One CYCLUB coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.73 or 0.99965654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.25 or 0.00958468 BTC.

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

