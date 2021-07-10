Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.14 ($108.40).

ETR:DAI opened at €72.89 ($85.75) on Friday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a fifty-two week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

