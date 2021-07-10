Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

