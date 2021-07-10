Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.07 ($70.67).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €59.46 ($69.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.83. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

