David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $58.39 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

