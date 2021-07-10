Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,833 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $487,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOH stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 117,161 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

