DecentBet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $553,849.28 and approximately $39.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

