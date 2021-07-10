Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

