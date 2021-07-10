Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denali does not have any approved products in its portfolio yet and most of its candidates are years away from commercialization. Hence, any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its growth prospects. Moreover, the neurodegenerative field is characterized by strong and increasing competition. Denali is extremely dependent on its collaborative partners for financial resources. Termination of these collaborations will be detrimental to the company’s growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Nevertheless, the company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda. Notably, it has formed a collaboration with Biogen to co-develop its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease.”

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.88.

DNLI stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 314.10 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $117,852.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,806 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $528,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after buying an additional 146,418 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

