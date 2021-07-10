DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Tops $2.32

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00006909 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $60.65 million and $35,056.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00162111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.21 or 1.00048283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.44 or 0.00940640 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

