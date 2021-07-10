Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.25 ($121.47).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €96.16 ($113.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €88.66 ($104.31) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.63.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

