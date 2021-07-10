Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €152.42 ($179.31).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

DB1 traded down €0.55 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting €144.45 ($169.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €140.34. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

