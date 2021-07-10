Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 243.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,835 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,766 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,114,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.65 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

