Devro (LON:DVO) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Devro (LON:DVO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DVO. Peel Hunt raised Devro to a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Get Devro alerts:

LON:DVO opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £363.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96). Also, insider Rohan Cummings purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.