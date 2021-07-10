DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Down 2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were down 2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $437.78 and last traded at $438.03. Approximately 15,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 845,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $446.97.

Specifically, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $303,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,282,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

