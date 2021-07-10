DIA Price Hits $1.30 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. DIA has a market cap of $53.71 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00869344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044698 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

