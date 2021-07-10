Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diageo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

DEO opened at $190.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.81. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

