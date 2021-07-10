Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $108,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CMC Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

