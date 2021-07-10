Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $113.25 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $113,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

