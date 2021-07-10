Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.43% of CubeSmart worth $109,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

