Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 313 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of The Hershey worth $112,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $220,190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,139 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $176.75 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.