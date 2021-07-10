Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 38,758 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,958,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.71% of M/I Homes worth $115,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

