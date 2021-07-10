Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 987,610 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,533,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 987,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.86% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $114,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.44. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

