Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, the company's expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses due to higher net charge-offs, rise in reserve build and seasoning of newer vintages bothers.”

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.82.

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

