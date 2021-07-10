Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Donaldson’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company seems well-positioned to benefit from solid product offerings, healthy backlog and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. It is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales to increase 9-11% year over year, up from 5-8% mentioned earlier. Adjusted earnings are expected to be $2.28-$2.34 per share, up from $2.17-$2.25 mentioned previously. However, the pandemic-led challenges on its businesses, especially commercial aerospace, are concerning. Hike in freight rates and commodity prices are expected to be headwinds in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022. High incentive compensation expenses are also expected to result in a headwind of $5.25 million in fiscal 2021.”

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

DCI stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Donaldson by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.