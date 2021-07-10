DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares in the company, valued at $94,442,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334,804 shares of company stock worth $115,656,800 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.8% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.