Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $59,989,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,668,697. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.