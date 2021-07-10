Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.21, but opened at $39.40. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $38.43, with a volume of 4,562 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,031. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -365.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

