Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.90. 641,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,266. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

